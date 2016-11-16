SCHUYLER 'SKY'
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SCHUYLER D. "SKY" MERRITT.
D. MERRITT, 44
United Rentals
LAKELAND - Sky D. Merritt, 44, passed away on Sunday November 13, 2016.
He was born in Peoria, Illinois and moved to Lakeland in 1972. Sky worked for United Rentals as a heavy equipment liaison to Mosaic. He loved to hunt and fish in his spare time and was a member of the Sons of American Legion fraternity.
Sky is survived by his wife, Heidi Beerman Merritt; parents, Lee & Charles Miller, Charles & Linda Merritt; siblings, Elizabeth Heinz, Cheri (Robby) Rainer, Tim (Sheila) Miller, Mike Hicks; nieces & nephews, Sami, Shane & Shawn, Haley, Madison, Candace, Megan, Harli and Brandon.
A memorial service will be conducted Friday, November 18th, 11:00 am at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated to: Wounded Warriors Project.org or Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison. com .
Published in Ledger from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2016