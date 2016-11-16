Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOYCE ANN (HISCUTT) GUCK. View Sign

JOYCE ANN

(HISCUTT)

GUCK, 81



LAKELAND - Mrs. Joyce Ann (Hiscutt) Guck, 81, died November 10, 2016 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.

She was born in Buffalo, New York on July 25, 1935 and was a widow of Gerald A. Guck. For 35 yrs she worked in the Sweet Home School District in Tonawanda, NY as a primary grade teacher. In 1992 the Guck's retired and relocated to the Highland Fairways Country Club community in Lakeland, FL.

Joyce is survived by her daughter Lisa Guck, son Paul Guck and his wife Stacy; two granddaughters Crystal Guck Barbour of Hewitt, TX and Michelle Guck of Crownsville, MD.

The family will receive friends Sunday November 20th from 1 until 2 PM with funeral services to follow at 2 PM in the Chapel of Lakeland Funeral Home.

(

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in her name to Highland Fairways POA, Golf

(







JOYCE ANN(HISCUTT)GUCK, 81LAKELAND - Mrs. Joyce Ann (Hiscutt) Guck, 81, died November 10, 2016 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.She was born in Buffalo, New York on July 25, 1935 and was a widow of Gerald A. Guck. For 35 yrs she worked in the Sweet Home School District in Tonawanda, NY as a primary grade teacher. In 1992 the Guck's retired and relocated to the Highland Fairways Country Club community in Lakeland, FL.Joyce is survived by her daughter Lisa Guck, son Paul Guck and his wife Stacy; two granddaughters Crystal Guck Barbour of Hewitt, TX and Michelle Guck of Crownsville, MD.The family will receive friends Sunday November 20th from 1 until 2 PM with funeral services to follow at 2 PM in the Chapel of Lakeland Funeral Home. www.lakelandfuneralhome.com ).In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in her name to Highland Fairways POA, Golf www.highlandfairways.net ) or to ( www.alz.org ). Published in Ledger from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.