JOYCE ANN
|
(HISCUTT)
GUCK, 81
LAKELAND - Mrs. Joyce Ann (Hiscutt) Guck, 81, died November 10, 2016 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.
She was born in Buffalo, New York on July 25, 1935 and was a widow of Gerald A. Guck. For 35 yrs she worked in the Sweet Home School District in Tonawanda, NY as a primary grade teacher. In 1992 the Guck's retired and relocated to the Highland Fairways Country Club community in Lakeland, FL.
Joyce is survived by her daughter Lisa Guck, son Paul Guck and his wife Stacy; two granddaughters Crystal Guck Barbour of Hewitt, TX and Michelle Guck of Crownsville, MD.
The family will receive friends Sunday November 20th from 1 until 2 PM with funeral services to follow at 2 PM in the Chapel of Lakeland Funeral Home.
(www.lakelandfuneralhome.com).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in her name to Highland Fairways POA, Golf
(www.highlandfairways.net) or to
(www.alz.org).
