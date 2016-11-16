ROBERT 'BOBBY'
LEE LANE, 77
9/30/1939 - 11/4/2016
LAKE WALES - Robert 'Bobby' Lee Lane, age 77, passed away November 4, 2016, at L.R.M.C.
Bobby was born in Mt. Dora, FL, on September 30, 1939 to Jack & Anne (Denson) Lane.
Bobby was a vendor sales rep. for the phosphate industry. He was a member of Lake Gibson Church of the Nazarene and the Masonic Lodge #248 Turkey Creek.
Bobby is preceded in death by his son Russell Lane and grandson Lance Lane. He is survived by his wife of 31 years Jeanette Lane, son Benny (Dana) Lane, stepson Ted Clark, grandchildren Wayne & Maddy, great grandchildren Blane and Maddox.
The family will receive friends Saturday, November 19, 2016, from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Lake Gibson Church of the Nazarene, 6868 N. Socrum Loop Road, Lakeland, FL, 33809. A celebration of 'Bobby's' life will follow at 11:00 A.M.
The family has requested donations be made in memory of Bobby to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL, 33823.
Condolences may be sent to the family @
seiglerfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home-Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2016