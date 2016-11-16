ALLEN WILBUR 'BILL' KING, 55
|
WINTER HAVEN - Allen Wilbur 'Bill' King, 55, of Winter Haven, FL died peacefully in his sleep on November 11, 2016 in Naples, FL.
Bill was CEO of 100x, Inc., a business technology consulting & software development company.
He is survived by his daughter, Nealy Caroline King and her mother, Brandie Wasser King. Bill is also survived by his mother, Barbara Fripp King and sister, Rebecca King Cohen. He was preceded in death by his father, John Lee King and by his grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Robert Linley Fripp.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held, Thursday, Nov. 17th at 2:00pm at Jensen's, 100 3rd Street S.W. in Winter Haven, FL. For online condolences please go to
www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2016