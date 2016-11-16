Obituary Guest Book View Sign

RAY S.

WILLIS, 88



BARTOW - Ray S. Willis, age 88, passed away Monday, November 14, 2016 at his residence in Bartow.

Born November 6, 1928 in Bartow, Mr. Willis was a resident of Bartow since 1969, moving from Winter Haven. He was a WW II Navy veteran serving aboard the USS Santee. He was of the Episcopal faith and attended the Asbury United Methodist Church in Bartow. His law enforcement career began with Winter Haven Police Department, where he served for seven years and became the first City Detective. He then served with the Polk County Sheriff's Office for sixteen years, retiring as Major. He was founder and former President of Ray Willis & Associates, Inc. He served as Security Director for W.S. Badcock Corporation for twelve years. He was a Master Mason with the Masonic Lodge, Lakeland, a member of the Winter Haven York Rite and Shriner Tampa Egypt Temple.

Mr. Willis is preceded in death by a sister: Ruth Richardson and four brothers: Clifford, Howard, Gilbert & L.A. Willis. He is survived by his wife of 34 years: Diana L. Willis, Bartow; a daughter: Donna R. Callahan (Ronald) of Lakeland; two grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends Thursday November 17, 2016 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow at Bartow Wildwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL 33823. Condolences to family at

www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com







650 E. Main Street

Bartow , FL 33830

