MATTHEW B.
HORNSBY, Sr., 32
12/10/1983 - 11/11/2016
LAKELAND - Matthew B. Hornsby, Sr., age 32, passed away November 11, 2016, at Lakeland Hospice House.
Matthew was born in West Palm Beach, FL, on December 10, 1983. He has lived in the Lakeland area all his life. He worked for Batteries by Fisher as a stockman and was of the Christian faith.
He is survived by his mother Martha (Alan) Chestnut, father Craig Hornsby, Sr., children Makayla, Matthew, Jr., Malachi and Brayden, brother Craig Hornsby, Jr., sister Danielle Arnette, maternal grandparents Keith & Lois Hoobler and paternal grandmother Ouida Hornsby.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, November 17, 2016 at 11:00 A.M. at Oak Hill Cemetery, 4620 U.S. Highway 98 South, Lakeland, FL.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2016