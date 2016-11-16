Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALMA JEANETTE "LUCY" REWIS. View Sign

ALMA JEANETTE 'LUCY' REWIS, 84



POLK CITY - Mrs. Alma Jeanette 'Lucy' Rewis, age 84, a resident of Polk City, passed away Sun., Nov. 13, 2016 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Rewis was born Nov. 5, 1932, in Lyons, Georgia to Albert Hill and Leila Mae (Harrison) Pittman. Lucy & her husband moved to Polk City from Bloomingdale, GA, in 1972. She graduated from high school in Georgia & attended and completed her CNA certification. She was a homemaker, and in earlier years worked in the meat dept. for several grocery stores. Lucy was a member and founder of Faith Baptist Church in Polk City. Lucy had a love for music in her early years she sang for a radio station in Savannah and was in a gospel quartet. She loved & adored family and she will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Corbitt in 2006; 1 sister Eleane and 2 brothers: Mike & Lindbergh.

Granny Lucy is survived by her loving & devoted family: 2 sons: Ronnie (Cathy) Rewis of Guyton, GA, Tim (Susan Moeller) Rewis, 2 daughters: Deborah (Charles) McKenzie, Sybil (Doug Edwards) Williams, all of Polk City, 9 grandchildren: Jennifer (Kris Kerns) Tomlinson of Guyton, GA, Christina (Buddy) Rose, Brandy (Brad) Ellis, both of Faulkville, GA, Alicia (Jason) Stephenson of Lakeland, Amy (Chris Garza) McKenzie, Brian (Serina) McKenzie, both of Polk City, Crystal (Scott) Lindell of Auburndale, Brandon (Christina Varga) Williams of Lake Wales, Ronald (Katie) Stone of Guyton, GA, her beloved dog Daisy, 20 gt. grandchildren, 1 gt. gt. granddaughter.

Visitation will be held Wed., Nov. 16, 2016 from 6-8 PM at Kersey Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held 11 AM Thurs., Nov. 17, 2016 at Faith Baptist Church, 8550 State Road 33 No., Polk City. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.

Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home, 108 E. Lake Stella Dr., Auburndale, FL, 33823. (863) 967-1167.







ALMA JEANETTE 'LUCY' REWIS, 84POLK CITY - Mrs. Alma Jeanette 'Lucy' Rewis, age 84, a resident of Polk City, passed away Sun., Nov. 13, 2016 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.Mrs. Rewis was born Nov. 5, 1932, in Lyons, Georgia to Albert Hill and Leila Mae (Harrison) Pittman. Lucy & her husband moved to Polk City from Bloomingdale, GA, in 1972. She graduated from high school in Georgia & attended and completed her CNA certification. She was a homemaker, and in earlier years worked in the meat dept. for several grocery stores. Lucy was a member and founder of Faith Baptist Church in Polk City. Lucy had a love for music in her early years she sang for a radio station in Savannah and was in a gospel quartet. She loved & adored family and she will be greatly missed.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Corbitt in 2006; 1 sister Eleane and 2 brothers: Mike & Lindbergh.Granny Lucy is survived by her loving & devoted family: 2 sons: Ronnie (Cathy) Rewis of Guyton, GA, Tim (Susan Moeller) Rewis, 2 daughters: Deborah (Charles) McKenzie, Sybil (Doug Edwards) Williams, all of Polk City, 9 grandchildren: Jennifer (Kris Kerns) Tomlinson of Guyton, GA, Christina (Buddy) Rose, Brandy (Brad) Ellis, both of Faulkville, GA, Alicia (Jason) Stephenson of Lakeland, Amy (Chris Garza) McKenzie, Brian (Serina) McKenzie, both of Polk City, Crystal (Scott) Lindell of Auburndale, Brandon (Christina Varga) Williams of Lake Wales, Ronald (Katie) Stone of Guyton, GA, her beloved dog Daisy, 20 gt. grandchildren, 1 gt. gt. granddaughter.Visitation will be held Wed., Nov. 16, 2016 from 6-8 PM at Kersey Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held 11 AM Thurs., Nov. 17, 2016 at Faith Baptist Church, 8550 State Road 33 No., Polk City. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home, 108 E. Lake Stella Dr., Auburndale, FL, 33823. (863) 967-1167. Funeral Home Kersey Funeral Home

108 Lake Stella Drive

Auburndale , FL 33823

(863) 967-1167 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com