ALMA JEANETTE 'LUCY' REWIS, 84
|
POLK CITY - Mrs. Alma Jeanette 'Lucy' Rewis, age 84, a resident of Polk City, passed away Sun., Nov. 13, 2016 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Rewis was born Nov. 5, 1932, in Lyons, Georgia to Albert Hill and Leila Mae (Harrison) Pittman. Lucy & her husband moved to Polk City from Bloomingdale, GA, in 1972. She graduated from high school in Georgia & attended and completed her CNA certification. She was a homemaker, and in earlier years worked in the meat dept. for several grocery stores. Lucy was a member and founder of Faith Baptist Church in Polk City. Lucy had a love for music in her early years she sang for a radio station in Savannah and was in a gospel quartet. She loved & adored family and she will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Corbitt in 2006; 1 sister Eleane and 2 brothers: Mike & Lindbergh.
Granny Lucy is survived by her loving & devoted family: 2 sons: Ronnie (Cathy) Rewis of Guyton, GA, Tim (Susan Moeller) Rewis, 2 daughters: Deborah (Charles) McKenzie, Sybil (Doug Edwards) Williams, all of Polk City, 9 grandchildren: Jennifer (Kris Kerns) Tomlinson of Guyton, GA, Christina (Buddy) Rose, Brandy (Brad) Ellis, both of Faulkville, GA, Alicia (Jason) Stephenson of Lakeland, Amy (Chris Garza) McKenzie, Brian (Serina) McKenzie, both of Polk City, Crystal (Scott) Lindell of Auburndale, Brandon (Christina Varga) Williams of Lake Wales, Ronald (Katie) Stone of Guyton, GA, her beloved dog Daisy, 20 gt. grandchildren, 1 gt. gt. granddaughter.
Visitation will be held Wed., Nov. 16, 2016 from 6-8 PM at Kersey Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held 11 AM Thurs., Nov. 17, 2016 at Faith Baptist Church, 8550 State Road 33 No., Polk City. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home, 108 E. Lake Stella Dr., Auburndale, FL, 33823. (863) 967-1167.
