BUFORD B. BRANCH

Obituary

BUFORD B.
BRANCH, 94

WINTER HAVEN - Buford B. Branch, born 9/9/22; passed 10/16/16. Friends are invited to a memorial service on Sat. 11/19 at Lake Shipp Baptist Church at 11 am.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2016
