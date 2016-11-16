WILMA FAYE PRESSLEY

Obituary

WILMA FAYE
PRESSLEY, 79

LAKE WALES - Wilma Faye, a Jehovah's Witness, succumbed to cancer on Oct. 23, 2016, in Lake Wales. Graveside service Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, 11/29/16.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2016
