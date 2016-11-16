FERN C. LEWIS

Obituary

FERN C.
LEWIS, 82

LAKE WALES - Fern C. Lewis, 82, died 11/15/16. Visit: Thurs. 11/17, 2-3pm. Service immediately following at 3pm at Christian Home Freewill Baptist Church in Bartow.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2016
