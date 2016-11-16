RAY S. WILLIS

Obituary

RAY S.
WILLIS, 88

BARTOW - Ray S. Willis passed 11/14/16. Survived by loving family. Visit: Thurs 10-11 AM Whidden-McLean F.H., Bartow. Service following at 11 AM at funeral home.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2016
