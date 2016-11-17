NAOMI
BAUMAN, 90
WINTER HAVEN - Naomi Ruth Bauman, 90, passed to her reward at home on November 13, 2016.
She was born Naomi Ruth Hutchison on December 23, 1925, in Cane Valley, Kentucky. She moved to Miami with her husband, Harold June Bauman, in 1956. After Harold passed in 1959, Naomi became not only a wonderful mother and father to their three children, but a cosmetologist and entrepreneur, owning a series of hair salons. She moved to Winter Haven in her later years and touched many lives with her talent for sewing. Her creative, classy, and strong heart will be dearly missed.
She leaves to cherish her memory her son, John (Diane) Bauman, daughters Jane (Jack) Watkins and Becky Tyson, five grandchildren and many other friends and relatives.
Memorial services will be held November 19 at 10 am at Grace Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Good Shepherd Hospice or Grace Lutheran Church.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2016