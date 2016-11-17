PETER MICHAEL
ARROYO, 69
LAKELAND - Peter Michael Arroyo, 69, peacefully passed away Monday, November 14, 2016 at his home in Lakeland, FL.
He is survived by wife Marian, brother Joseph, daughters Lilly (husband Jason) and Katie, and grandchildren Isabel and Benjamin. He was predeceased by parents Mercedes and Catalino, brother Richard, and sister Alice.
Service to be held Saturday November 19, 2016 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Lakeland, with visitation at 10AM; Celebration of Life at 11AM, followed by a light luncheon. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2016