TOMMY E.
|
JONES, 71
Machine Operator
FORT MEADE - Mr. Tommy E. Jones, age 71, died Wednesday, November 9, 2016, in Tampa.
Born in Meridian, MS., on June 15, 1945, he came to Fort Meade from there 66 years ago. He was a retired machine operator and a member of Essential Truth Ministry.
Mr. Jones is survived by his wife Mary E. Jones, Fort Meade; daughter Pamela (Richard) Sams, Bartow; sons Derrick Jones, Sr., Fort Meade, Vincent D. Jones, Sr. (Deanna), Jacksonville, FL, Jeffrey D. Jones, Sr., Fort Meade; sister Annie Helen Graham, Fort Meade; brother Ronald Jones, Sr. (Gail), Fort Meade; 10 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and 4 godchildren.
Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Essential Truth Ministry, Bartow. Services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Fort Meade, FL.
Williams Funeral Home, Bartow.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2016