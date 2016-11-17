DAVID S.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID S. McDONALD.
McDONALD, 65
WINTER HAVEN - David McDonald was born in Saginaw, MI on September 15, 1951. He was the oldest child of Theodore R. and Donna M. McDonald. On the morning of November, 14, 2016, David passed away peacefully at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, FL. He was 65 years old.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Theodore R. and Donna M. McDonald. He is survived by daughters Carlisle Brown and Katy Mills and their families, his sister Debra Blake and niece Morgan Blake.
David was an accomplished artist and loved playing his guitar. He also loved to drive and for a time drove a big rig, where he saw much of the country. David was a force to be reckoned with at billiards, you would be sorry if you played against him as you were bound to lose! Watching baseball was also a favorite pastime. Following in his father's footsteps, he spent much of his adult life working in electrical wholesaling sales.
A special thank you to Georgia Cobell and mother Charlotte, for the kindness they have shown to David and now his family.
A memorial service will be held on December 9, 2016 at 11:00 am, at Lamb of God Lutheran Church, 901 Scenic Highway, Haines City, FL 33884. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to help the family cover expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/david-mcdonald-family-expenses
Published in Ledger from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2016