LaSALLE, 61
11/1/1955 - 11/13/2016
LAKELAND - Pamela Joy LaSalle (Ruppertsberger) passed 11/13/2016.
It is at times like these that we sift through our memories finding many that have taken root while others are lost to the grains of time. On Sunday, November 13, 2016, family and friends of Pamela Joy LaSalle (Ruppertsberger) were left with their memories of her, as she was taken from this world following an extended period of sickness.
Her favorite quote: 'life is fragile, handle with prayer' reflects the fragile and valued relationships she had with others; knowing that it is through our faith, grace and forgiveness that we embrace life's wonderful challenge. Pam understood better than most that a meaningful life is one of both struggle and joy. Outside of those closest to Pam, her strong sense of compassion was perhaps best expressed by her lifetime of love, concern and care of animals. The memories of our relationship with her will always be cherished.
The strength we have gained from sharing our lives and love with her must now carry us on without her. Although our Pamela Joy has been taken from us, it is in her memory that we will continue to share the joy she brought to our world.
