'CHARLIE' BROOKS, Jr., 94
Second District Court
of Appeals
LAKELAND - Charles 'Charlie' Brooks, Jr., 94, passed away. He was born on February 28, 1920 in Smith Creek, FL to Charles and Mary Lewis Brooks.
He attended Washington Park High School of Lakeland and retired from the Second District Court of Appeals after 30 years of service.
Charlie joined Mt. Pleasant AME Church in 1928 at age of 8. There, he served as a Steward for more than 50 years and remained until his health failed.
He leaves to mourn, a very loving and dedicated wife, Dorothy; his children, who were his pride and joy, Marva Brooks Short (RT), Carol Brooks Harris, Errol Brooks, Beverly Brooks Boatwright, Charles Brooks (Bobbi), Kevin Brooks (Emma); two step-sons, Nathaniel (Barbara) Dunbar & Isaiah (Annie ) Dunbar of Orlando; a host of grandchildren, great grands, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews & extended family.
The visitation is Saturday, 10-11 am at New Bethel AME Church (2122 MLK, Lakeland). The Homegoing Celebration will be 11 am, Sat., Nov. 19, 2016 at the Church.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2016