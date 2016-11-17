Obituary Guest Book View Sign

JOHN E.

MacLEOD, Jr., 37



WINTER HAVEN - John E. MacLeod, Jr., 37, of Winter Haven, formerly of Andover, New Hampshire, passed away November 10, 2016 at his residence.

John was born September 8, 1979. He attended Franklin High School. John moved to Florida in 2006 joining Commercial Warehousing Inc. where he was an Area Operations Manager.

Survived by his parents, John E MacLeod Sr., of Henniker, N.H., Brenda and Richard Good of Winter Haven, FL, his four children: Khloe Mac-Leod, John E. MacLeod III, Brooke MacLeod, Zackary MacLeod, and their mother, Kimberly MacLeod, of Lake Wales, FL, two sisters, Angie Moen, Lake Wales, FL, Melissa Bean and her husband Casey, Gilford, N.H., and a brother Matthew MacLeod, Milton, N.H.

Services will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2016 10:00 am at Steele's Family Funeral Services, Winter Haven with burial immediately following at Lake Wales Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the .



JOHN E.MacLEOD, Jr., 37WINTER HAVEN - John E. MacLeod, Jr., 37, of Winter Haven, formerly of Andover, New Hampshire, passed away November 10, 2016 at his residence.John was born September 8, 1979. He attended Franklin High School. John moved to Florida in 2006 joining Commercial Warehousing Inc. where he was an Area Operations Manager.Survived by his parents, John E MacLeod Sr., of Henniker, N.H., Brenda and Richard Good of Winter Haven, FL, his four children: Khloe Mac-Leod, John E. MacLeod III, Brooke MacLeod, Zackary MacLeod, and their mother, Kimberly MacLeod, of Lake Wales, FL, two sisters, Angie Moen, Lake Wales, FL, Melissa Bean and her husband Casey, Gilford, N.H., and a brother Matthew MacLeod, Milton, N.H.Services will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2016 10:00 am at Steele's Family Funeral Services, Winter Haven with burial immediately following at Lake Wales Cemetery.In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the . Funeral Home Steele's Family Funeral Services

207 Burns Lane

Winter Haven , FL 33884-1145

(863) 324-1475 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.