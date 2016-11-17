JOHN E.
MacLEOD, Jr., 37
WINTER HAVEN - John E. MacLeod, Jr., 37, of Winter Haven, formerly of Andover, New Hampshire, passed away November 10, 2016 at his residence.
John was born September 8, 1979. He attended Franklin High School. John moved to Florida in 2006 joining Commercial Warehousing Inc. where he was an Area Operations Manager.
Survived by his parents, John E MacLeod Sr., of Henniker, N.H., Brenda and Richard Good of Winter Haven, FL, his four children: Khloe Mac-Leod, John E. MacLeod III, Brooke MacLeod, Zackary MacLeod, and their mother, Kimberly MacLeod, of Lake Wales, FL, two sisters, Angie Moen, Lake Wales, FL, Melissa Bean and her husband Casey, Gilford, N.H., and a brother Matthew MacLeod, Milton, N.H.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2016 10:00 am at Steele's Family Funeral Services, Winter Haven with burial immediately following at Lake Wales Cemetery.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2016