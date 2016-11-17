H.P.
ALBRITTON, 89
5/22/1927 - 11/15/2016
CHICORA - H.P. Albritton, age 89, passed away November 15, 2016 at L.R.M.C. H.P. was born in Chicora on May 22, 1927 to John Harley & Eliza Jane (Keen) Albritton.
H.P. has lived in Chicora all his life. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from American Cyanamid after 36 years of service. In addition, H.P. was a cattle rancher most of his life and of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years Louise Prine Albritton, son James (Sherian) Albritton, daughters Janice (Randy) Fields and Kathy (Cris) Sheffield, 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be Saturday November 19, 2016 at 10:30 A.M. at Bethlehem Cemetery. (Bethlehem Road in Chicora).
The family has requested in lieu of flowers donations to Bethlehem Memorial Cemetery Fund in memory of H.P., P.O. Box 256, Alturas, Fl. 33820-0256
Condolences may be sent to the family @
seiglerfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home-Mulberry, Fl.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2016