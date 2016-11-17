CAROL ANN
PACETTI, 75
FORT MEADE - Carol Ann Pacetti, 75, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2016.
Born August 4, 1941 in Chicago, IL, Carol was a Catholic and served in the US Navy. She moved to Bartow in 1966 from Bainbridge, MD. She was a Emergency Room Technician and retired as a Bus driver for the Polk County School Board. Carol was a member of the Eastern Star #74 Lodge of Winter Haven, FL, Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America Mecca Court #98 of Lakeland, FL, Order of the Amaranth of Kathleen, FL and she was a Shriner.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Pacetti. She is survived by two sons, Michael Pacetti of Fort Meade and Timmothy Pacetti of Winter Haven; two daughters, Teresa Crutchfield Tim of Bartow and Suzan Johnson of Willow Oak; sister, Diane Nordyke of Burns Harbor, IN; brother, Donald B. Anderson, Jr. and three grandchildren.
Family will receive friends Friday, November 18, 2016 from 2 to 3 pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home. The Funeral will follow at 3 00 pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Memorials may be made to
, 12502 North Pine Drive, Tampa, FL, 33612. Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2016