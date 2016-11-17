ERMA HEPFER

Obituary

ERMA
HEPFER, 89

LAKELAND - Erma Hepfer, age 89, passed 11-4-16. Service at Legacy Christian Church in Lakeland on Nov. 18, 2016 @ 11:30 am.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com