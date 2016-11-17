JAMES HICKS

Obituary

JAMES
HICKS, 72

GRAND RAPIDS, MI. - James Hick, 72, died 11/7/16. Born in Georgia on 9/20/44. Services Sat. 10 a.m. at New Hope MB Church, Winter Haven. Williams Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2016
