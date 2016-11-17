HAZEL M. McWHORTER

Obituary

HAZEL M.
McWHORTER, 87
Homemaker

WAUCHULA - Hazel McWhorter, 87, died 11/14/16. Visit: Sat. 9-10 am at 1st M.B. Church, Wauchula. Service Sat. at 10am at the church. Williams Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2016
