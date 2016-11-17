BERTHA MARTINEZ

Obituary

BERTHA
MARTINEZ, 57

WINTER HAVEN - Bertha Martinez, 57, died 11/15/16. Visit: Sat. 10am to 1pm at Iglesia Bacitista Biblico. Service to follow at 2pm at the church. James C. Boyd F.H.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2016
