HELEN D. FINDLEY

Obituary

HELEN D.
FINDLEY, 59

WINTER HAVEN - Helen D. Findley, 59, died 11/9/16. Visit: Thurs. 5-7pm at James C. Boyd Chapel. Service will be Fri. at 1pm at First M.B. Church.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2016
