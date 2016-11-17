HORACE EARL THOMPSON

Obituary

HORACE EARL
THOMPSON, 96

LAKELAND - Horace Earl Thompson, 96, died 11/13/16. He was born on 3/27/20. Services to be announced. James C. Boyd Funeral Home, Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2016
