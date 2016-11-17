FELIX R. BARRINGTON

Obituary

FELIX R.
BARRINGTON, 82

POINCIANA - Felix R. Barrington, 82, died 11/13/16. He was born 8/11/34 in Jamaica. Viewing & services in Kingston, Jamaica. James C. Boyd Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2016
