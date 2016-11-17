ANTHONY C. BROOKSHIRE

Obituary

ANTHONY C.
BROOKSHIRE, 50

WINTER HAVEN - Anthony C. Brookshire, 50, died 11/12/16. He was born in Winter Haven on 4/28/66. Viewing & service to be announced. James C. Boyd F.H.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2016
