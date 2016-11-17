Obituaries
THURMOSTINE
"TINA"
BRITMAN
Obituary
THURMOSTINE 'TINA' BRITMAN, 62
KISSIMMEE - Thurmostine 'Tina' Britman, 62, died 11/9/16. Services will be Sat. at 12 noon at The Lord's House Church, Clermont. James C. Boyd Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2016
