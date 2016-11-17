DIANNA L. DEASE

Obituary

DIANNA L.
DEASE, 72

AUBURNDALE - Dianna L. Dease, 72, passed 11-8-16. Srv. by husband Robert & 2 sons. Svc. @ Central Assembly of God 11-19, 601 Lemon St., Auburndale.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2016
