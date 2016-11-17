CHARLES LEON MIMS /17/1969 - 11/11/2016 WINTER HAVEN - Cha 11/19

Obituary

CHARLES LEON
MIMS
8/17/1969 - 11/11/2016

WINTER HAVEN - Charles Mims passed away Fri. 11/11/2016. A memorial service will be Sat. 11/19, 11am at the Moose Lodge in Winter Haven. Steele's Family FS.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com