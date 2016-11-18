EARLE H.
BERCIER, Sr., 66
MULBERRY - Earle H. Bercier Sr., 66, passed away October 11, 2016 at home surrounded by his family. Earle was born on February 27, 1950 in Fall River, Mass.
He is preceded in death by his father Joseph Bercier. He is survived by his mother, Delores M. Barksdale; son, Earle Jr.; daughter, Sherri; sisters, Linda Santos (Edward), Debra Bercier; brothers, Michael Bercier and Joseph Bercier (Sally), grandchildren, Aliana and Ryan; 2 nieces Amy Emanuel & Kaleigh Rensberger; 3 nephews Michael Santos, Ryan Rensberger & Michael Bercier; 2 great nieces; 2 great nephews, as well as many cousins and friends.
A Memorial Mass followed by a luncheon will be at St. John Neumann Catholic Church on 501 E. Carter Rd, Lakeland, Fl. at 11 a.m. on November 19, 2016.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2016