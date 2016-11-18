BARBARA CURTIS
LAKELAND - Barbara Curtis Taft, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed peacefully on November 13, 2016.
Barbara was preceded in passing by her parents Margaret and T.T. Curtis. Barbara was born November 2, 1934 in Richmond, Virginia, spent her youth on a dairy farm in Orange, VA and attended Mary Washington College. She married William K. Taft, Jr. in Charlottesville, VA at the University Chapel February 4, 1956. The Taft family took residence in Huron, Ohio during her children's youth and later relocated to Lakeland, FL in May of 1980. Throughout Barbara's life, she was a devoted member at All Saints Episcopal Church where she generously volunteered her time both philanthropically and socially. She had a passion for helping others, unequivocal pride in her grandchildren, and a love of all animals. In addition to being the god mother to four children, a significant part of Barbara's life was committed to being the caregiver to dozens of children.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 60 years, William K. Taft, Jr., son, William K. Taft, III (Laura), daughter Constance Taft Wellens (Doug), granddaughters Margaret Taft, Sarah Johnston (Tim), Morgan and Jordan Wellens.
A memorial service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church on December 10, 2016 at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, Barbara's family requests that donations be made, in her memory to SPCA Florida.
