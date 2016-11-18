Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AMY LAZELDA ROBERTS-HALL. View Sign

AMY LAZELDA ROBERTS-HALL, 54



WINTER HAVEN - Amy LaZelda Roberts-Hall passed away on November 10th, 2016 at the Winter Haven Hospital.

She was born on June 6th, 1962 in Saline, Michigan and moved to Florida in 1984 from Saline after graduating from the class of 1980 from Saline High School.

She attended Washtenaw College where she received two bachelor degrees, one in Hotel restaurant management and one in culinary arts. She was a long time employee of McCrory's Department stores, Woody's BBQ and then R-place eatery. She was team mom of the Silver Spur Cloggers of Polk County.

She was a loving wife and mother of two beautiful children: James Roberts, (22) of Winter Haven, Jadalein 'Jada' Hall, (9) of Winter Haven and husband James Davyd Hall of Winter Haven, sisters Alice Pinter & Joe of Belleville, MI, Nancy Napier & Herb of Winter Haven FL, Pat Murdock of Tecumseh MI, brothers Mike Hayes & Judy of Winston Salem, NC, Bill Hayes and Tracy of Riverview, FL, mother in law Linda G. Hall of Ruskin, FL, grandmother in law Earline Melton of Ruskin, FL, father in law Brooksye Donald Hall Sr. & Betty of Tampa, FL, brothers in law Brooksye Donald Hall, Jr., & Rhonda of Plant City, FL, Joseph Hall of Dade City, FL, sister-in-law Velvet Hall & Ryan Rhode of Atlanta, GA, nieces Kimmy, Chelsea, Brittany, Nicole, Jennifer, Debbie, Melody, Courtine and Khrysta, nephews Richie, Timmy, Donovan, Brian, Sam and William. She was preceded in death by her mother Lazelda Hayes, her father George Hayes, her sister Janet Heffington, niece Tammy Pinter and her grandparents. She also had many cousins, aunts and uncles and three dear friends that were like sisters to her: Shelia Goss of Michigan, Elaine Rogers of Dundee, FL and Evelyn Flora of Lake Alfred, FL, also, extended family Franklin Gilbert & wife Gina and son Chandler.

Services will be held Saturday November 19, 2016 at 10 AM at the First Baptist Church of Lake Alfred located at 280 E. Pierce St., Lake Alfred, Florida, 33850, presided by Pastor Mike Jones. Everyone please come and celebrate her life.



AMY LAZELDA ROBERTS-HALL, 54WINTER HAVEN - Amy LaZelda Roberts-Hall passed away on November 10th, 2016 at the Winter Haven Hospital.She was born on June 6th, 1962 in Saline, Michigan and moved to Florida in 1984 from Saline after graduating from the class of 1980 from Saline High School.She attended Washtenaw College where she received two bachelor degrees, one in Hotel restaurant management and one in culinary arts. She was a long time employee of McCrory's Department stores, Woody's BBQ and then R-place eatery. She was team mom of the Silver Spur Cloggers of Polk County.She was a loving wife and mother of two beautiful children: James Roberts, (22) of Winter Haven, Jadalein 'Jada' Hall, (9) of Winter Haven and husband James Davyd Hall of Winter Haven, sisters Alice Pinter & Joe of Belleville, MI, Nancy Napier & Herb of Winter Haven FL, Pat Murdock of Tecumseh MI, brothers Mike Hayes & Judy of Winston Salem, NC, Bill Hayes and Tracy of Riverview, FL, mother in law Linda G. Hall of Ruskin, FL, grandmother in law Earline Melton of Ruskin, FL, father in law Brooksye Donald Hall Sr. & Betty of Tampa, FL, brothers in law Brooksye Donald Hall, Jr., & Rhonda of Plant City, FL, Joseph Hall of Dade City, FL, sister-in-law Velvet Hall & Ryan Rhode of Atlanta, GA, nieces Kimmy, Chelsea, Brittany, Nicole, Jennifer, Debbie, Melody, Courtine and Khrysta, nephews Richie, Timmy, Donovan, Brian, Sam and William. She was preceded in death by her mother Lazelda Hayes, her father George Hayes, her sister Janet Heffington, niece Tammy Pinter and her grandparents. She also had many cousins, aunts and uncles and three dear friends that were like sisters to her: Shelia Goss of Michigan, Elaine Rogers of Dundee, FL and Evelyn Flora of Lake Alfred, FL, also, extended family Franklin Gilbert & wife Gina and son Chandler.Services will be held Saturday November 19, 2016 at 10 AM at the First Baptist Church of Lake Alfred located at 280 E. Pierce St., Lake Alfred, Florida, 33850, presided by Pastor Mike Jones. Everyone please come and celebrate her life. Published in Ledger from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com