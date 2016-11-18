|
AMY LAZELDA ROBERTS-HALL, 54
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AMY LAZELDA ROBERTS-HALL.
WINTER HAVEN - Amy LaZelda Roberts-Hall passed away on November 10th, 2016 at the Winter Haven Hospital.
She was born on June 6th, 1962 in Saline, Michigan and moved to Florida in 1984 from Saline after graduating from the class of 1980 from Saline High School.
She attended Washtenaw College where she received two bachelor degrees, one in Hotel restaurant management and one in culinary arts. She was a long time employee of McCrory's Department stores, Woody's BBQ and then R-place eatery. She was team mom of the Silver Spur Cloggers of Polk County.
She was a loving wife and mother of two beautiful children: James Roberts, (22) of Winter Haven, Jadalein 'Jada' Hall, (9) of Winter Haven and husband James Davyd Hall of Winter Haven, sisters Alice Pinter & Joe of Belleville, MI, Nancy Napier & Herb of Winter Haven FL, Pat Murdock of Tecumseh MI, brothers Mike Hayes & Judy of Winston Salem, NC, Bill Hayes and Tracy of Riverview, FL, mother in law Linda G. Hall of Ruskin, FL, grandmother in law Earline Melton of Ruskin, FL, father in law Brooksye Donald Hall Sr. & Betty of Tampa, FL, brothers in law Brooksye Donald Hall, Jr., & Rhonda of Plant City, FL, Joseph Hall of Dade City, FL, sister-in-law Velvet Hall & Ryan Rhode of Atlanta, GA, nieces Kimmy, Chelsea, Brittany, Nicole, Jennifer, Debbie, Melody, Courtine and Khrysta, nephews Richie, Timmy, Donovan, Brian, Sam and William. She was preceded in death by her mother Lazelda Hayes, her father George Hayes, her sister Janet Heffington, niece Tammy Pinter and her grandparents. She also had many cousins, aunts and uncles and three dear friends that were like sisters to her: Shelia Goss of Michigan, Elaine Rogers of Dundee, FL and Evelyn Flora of Lake Alfred, FL, also, extended family Franklin Gilbert & wife Gina and son Chandler.
Services will be held Saturday November 19, 2016 at 10 AM at the First Baptist Church of Lake Alfred located at 280 E. Pierce St., Lake Alfred, Florida, 33850, presided by Pastor Mike Jones. Everyone please come and celebrate her life.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2016
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|