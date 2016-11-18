JAMES E.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES E. RATZEL.
RATZEL, 61
LAKELAND - James E. Ratzel, 61, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2017, at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Lakeland. James was born August 20, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois to Ernest and Yvonne Ratzel and has resided in Lakeland for the past 14 years.
James is survived by his wife, Mary Gagliano-Ratzel; son, Mark Ratzel (Cheryl); daughter, Denise Bittner (Eric); grandchildren, Connor James and Annalise; brothers-in-law, Frank Gagliano (Laurie), Michael Gagliano, Terry Gagliano and Patrick Gagliano (Maria); sisters-in-law, Kathy Bedell and Bridget Postle (Ken); Uncle Quinn; Aunt Janis and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 18, 2016, at 4:30 p.m., at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 2125 S. Bartow Rd., Lakeland, FL 33801.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: Good Shepherd Hospice or
.
Lakeland Funeral Home
2125 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Published in Ledger from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2016