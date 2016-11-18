SUSAN BARBARA
MILLER, 80
LAKELAND - Susan B. Miller, 80, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2016.
She was born in Buffalo, NY and moved to Lakeland, FL in 1991 from Orchard Park, NY. Susan was a former member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Orchard Park and a current member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Lakeland, FL.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ellsworth Miller. Survivors include her children, Raymond Miller, Barbara Miller, Robert (Yvonne) Miller, Ronald (Sue) Miller, all of Florida; 6 grandchildren, Sara, Ashley, John, Valentina, Michael and Samantha.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday 11/22/16, 10:30 am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 820 Marcum Rd.
Arrangements by Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison. com
Published in Ledger from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2016