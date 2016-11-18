Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CARROLL BLAKE GAMBRELL. View Sign

CARROLL BLAKE GAMBRELL, Jr., 91



LAKELAND - Carroll Blake Gambrell, Jr. passed away to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 17, 2016, at The Estates at Carpenters of natural causes.

He was born on December 1, 1924 in Birmingham, Alabama to Carroll Blake Gambrell and Mary Louise Bridges Gambrell. He grew up in Birmingham, AL. and graduated from Woodlawn High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Olive Katherine White, on July 29, 1944. He attended the University of Alabama where he was an ROTC Engineering student and enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve. He was called to active duty in April 1943, and sent to Yale University to continue his engineering education after which he served in the combat engineers in Europe during World War II, fought in the Battle of the Bulge and received the Purple Heart for combat duty in Central Europe and the Remagen Bridge. On April 10, 2013, he was awarded the French Legion of Honor Medal for his service in World War II.

Following in WWII, he received Engineering degrees from Clemson University, the University of Florida, and a PhD in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University. Later, he earned a Bachelors degree from Florida Southern College, an MBA from West Coast University and an Honorary Doctoral Degree from the Southern California Institute of Law, an institution that he helped establish in 1987 and served as chairman of its board of directors for 22 years. He also served on the boards of Winter Park Hospital and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Dr. Gambrell served as an engineering faculty member at Purdue University, and Arizona State University, was the Vice President of Academic Affairs at Florida Technological University (now University of Central Florida) and retired as Dean Emeritus of Engineering and vice President of Research at Mercer University where he received the Kaolin Industry Endowed Chair of Engineering. He served as an advisor and consultant to three secretaries of the Army while on the Army Scientific Advisory Panel and the Defense Science Board. He retired from the Army Reserve as Lt. Col. in the corps of engineers. He was a long time member of the institute of Industrial Engineers and the American Society of Engineering Education, and was a registered Professional Engineer in four states. He served several terms on the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology and conducted more than forty accreditation visits in the United States and foreign countries

He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years; his son, John Blake Gambrell (Judy), Winter Park, Florida; his daughter Katherine Jane Gambrell Gavin (Curtis), Winter Haven, Florida; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren. Dr. Gambrell was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Mary Gambrell Bass, Sara Gambrell Hutchinson and his son, Carroll Blake Gambrell, III.

He was part of 'The Greatest Generation,' loved serving his country and others, and will be missed greatly by all who knew him.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 20, 2016 from 3 to 5 pm at Carpenters Estates. A private interment will be held at a later date at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to The C.B. Gambrell Scholarship fund at: Office of University Advancement. Attn: C.B. Gambrell Fund, 1501 Mercer University Dr. Macon, GA 31207 or Ruffner Mountain Nature Center 1214 81st Street South, Birmingham, AL 35206

