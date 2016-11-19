GLENDA R.
BREWER, 75
2/5/1941 - 11/16/2016
LAKELAND - Glenda R. Brewer, age 75, passed away November 16, 2016, at L.R.M.C.
Glenda was born on February 5, 1941, in Watertown, Maine. She moved to Lakeland from Mulberry 42 years ago. She was a homemaker.
Glenda is survived by her husband Gerald Brewer, sons Danny Baxley, Frank Baxley and Scott Brewer, daughter Kim Ballone, 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
