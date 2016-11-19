RUTH PRINE
BRYAN, 90
1/5/1926 - 11/16/2016
LAKELAND - Ruth Prine Bryan, age 90, passed away November 16, 2016, at the Lakeland Hospice House.
She was born in Brewster, FL, on January 5, 1926, to Lemuel & Carrie (Crawford) Prine. She moved to Lakeland 50 years ago from Bradley, FL. She was a homemaker and a member of Scott Lake Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband Louis Bryan. She is survived by son Richard (Gail) Bryan, daughters Judy (James) Leicht, Patty (George) Hammond, sister Louise Albritton, 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be Sunday, November 20, 2016, at 2:00 P.M. at Oak Hill Cemetery, 4620 U.S. Hwy. 98 S., Lakeland, FL, 33812.
Condolences may be sent to the family @
seiglerfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry , FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Published in Ledger from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2016