Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BETTY JOY McCULLEY. View Sign

BETTY JOY

McCULLEY, 91



WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Betty Joy McCulley, age 91, a resident of Winter Haven passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at Winter Haven Hospital.

Mrs. McCulley was born June 29, 1925 in Anna, Illinois to Frank and Vesta Faye (Bloodworth) Shepard. She was a Polk County resident for over 61 years coming from IL, and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 60 years C.E. Butch McCulley and son Richard in 1977.

Betty is survived by: 2 sons: David McCulley of Winter Haven, John (Pat) McCulley of Auburndale, 2 daughters: Peggy (Kevin) Fuchs of St. Petersburg Beach, Sharon Sue Hafelein of Michigan, 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mrs. McCulley's name to either: The Dalmatian Rescue of Tampa Bay, P.O. Box 341951, Tampa, FL, 33694 or The Humane Society of Polk County, 3195 Dundee Rd., Winter Haven, FL, 33884.

An inurnment service will be held 3:00 PM Tuesday, November 22, 2016 at Auburndale Memorial Park, 1889 West Derby Ave., Auburndale.

Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.



