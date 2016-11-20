DONALD
'DON' MELVILLE DODGE, 71
SAXE, VA. - Don Dodge passed away November 16, 2016. He was born May 17, 1945 in Norfolk, VA to Clayton Thomas Dodge and Audrie Catherine Mason Dodge.
He was a charismatic man who adored his family, the outdoors, gardening, and motorcycling. Don was a Veteran of the Naval Reserves and retired police officer having served many years with both the Miami and Lakeland Police Departments.
He leaves to mourn a loving family: wife, Rachel Marie, his children Donnie (Rae Lynn), Kristin and Michael (Deborah), granddaughters Rene, Destry, Ali, Rylie and Eleanor, great granddaughter Alysa, stepdaughters Kathryn (Joey), Sissy (Lee), three step grandchildren, sisters Janice and Pat, and brother Paul. Preceded in death by brother, Tommy.
There will be a celebration of life held Sunday, December 4th, 2016 at Lakeland's Beer Revolution, 2972 Lakeland Highlands Rd from 6:00-8:00 pm. If you have photos or fond memories to share or would like to pay your respects, the family would love to see you.
Private services will be held in Saxe, VA.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2016