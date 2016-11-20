Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID ZANE CAUDILL. View Sign





LAKELAND - David Zane Caudill, Sr. passed away on November 15, 2016 at the age of 88.

A son of Lillie Elizabeth Caudill and Stuart Hagard Caudill, Sr., he was born in Lakeland, FL on July 11, 1928 and was a lifelong Florida resident.

David served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1949. He worked for the State of Florida as a heavy Equipment operator and with the Florida Game and Freshwater Fish Commission in the 1950s.

He and his wife, Marie, owned and operated Victory Repair Service in Lakeland from 1960 to 1985.

His oldest son, Zane (David Zane Caudill, Jr.), passed away on September 22, 2016.

David is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marie Ballard Caudill and children: Michael Franklin Caudill, Patricia Ann Watson (all in Lakeland), Pamela Elaine Caudill (daughter in law, Newnan, GA), Laurie Ann Caudill (daughter in law, Troy, AL), and grandchildren: David Zane Caudill III and wife Kimberly, Shane Michael Caudill and wife Olivia, Brittany Nicole Hollingsworth, Jessica Marie Collado, Shadoe Alexis Yelvington, (all in Lakeland), Mary Michelle Caudill (Newnan, GA), Logan Mathew Caudill (Troy, AL) and ten great-grandchildren: Aubree, Travon, Corbin, Trenton, Jayden, Kyley, Nicholas, Kaylee, Kelsey and Emily.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2016 for family and friends. Contact for details.

Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.heathfuneralchapel.com .



DAVID ZANE CAUDILL, Sr.LAKELAND - David Zane Caudill, Sr. passed away on November 15, 2016 at the age of 88.A son of Lillie Elizabeth Caudill and Stuart Hagard Caudill, Sr., he was born in Lakeland, FL on July 11, 1928 and was a lifelong Florida resident.David served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1949. He worked for the State of Florida as a heavy Equipment operator and with the Florida Game and Freshwater Fish Commission in the 1950s.He and his wife, Marie, owned and operated Victory Repair Service in Lakeland from 1960 to 1985.His oldest son, Zane (David Zane Caudill, Jr.), passed away on September 22, 2016.David is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marie Ballard Caudill and children: Michael Franklin Caudill, Patricia Ann Watson (all in Lakeland), Pamela Elaine Caudill (daughter in law, Newnan, GA), Laurie Ann Caudill (daughter in law, Troy, AL), and grandchildren: David Zane Caudill III and wife Kimberly, Shane Michael Caudill and wife Olivia, Brittany Nicole Hollingsworth, Jessica Marie Collado, Shadoe Alexis Yelvington, (all in Lakeland), Mary Michelle Caudill (Newnan, GA), Logan Mathew Caudill (Troy, AL) and ten great-grandchildren: Aubree, Travon, Corbin, Trenton, Jayden, Kyley, Nicholas, Kaylee, Kelsey and Emily.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2016 for family and friends. Contact for details.Condolences may be sent to the family at Funeral Home Heath Funeral Chapel

328 South Ingraham Avenue

Lakeland , FL 33801

(863) 682-0111 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com