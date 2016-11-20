DAVID ZANE CAUDILL, Sr.
|
LAKELAND - David Zane Caudill, Sr. passed away on November 15, 2016 at the age of 88.
A son of Lillie Elizabeth Caudill and Stuart Hagard Caudill, Sr., he was born in Lakeland, FL on July 11, 1928 and was a lifelong Florida resident.
David served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1949. He worked for the State of Florida as a heavy Equipment operator and with the Florida Game and Freshwater Fish Commission in the 1950s.
He and his wife, Marie, owned and operated Victory Repair Service in Lakeland from 1960 to 1985.
His oldest son, Zane (David Zane Caudill, Jr.), passed away on September 22, 2016.
David is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marie Ballard Caudill and children: Michael Franklin Caudill, Patricia Ann Watson (all in Lakeland), Pamela Elaine Caudill (daughter in law, Newnan, GA), Laurie Ann Caudill (daughter in law, Troy, AL), and grandchildren: David Zane Caudill III and wife Kimberly, Shane Michael Caudill and wife Olivia, Brittany Nicole Hollingsworth, Jessica Marie Collado, Shadoe Alexis Yelvington, (all in Lakeland), Mary Michelle Caudill (Newnan, GA), Logan Mathew Caudill (Troy, AL) and ten great-grandchildren: Aubree, Travon, Corbin, Trenton, Jayden, Kyley, Nicholas, Kaylee, Kelsey and Emily.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2016 for family and friends. Contact for details.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2016