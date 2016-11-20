VIRGINIA LIPHAM
LANE, 82
WINTER HAVEN - Virginia Lipham Lane, age 82, of Winter Haven passed away on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016.
Born to Coy C. and Cleslie Mitchell Hill on July 14, 1934 in Blount County, AL, she moved here in 1958. She managed a dry cleaners and was of the Baptist faith.
Mrs. Lane is survived by her sons, Randall L. Lipham, Jr. (Rita), and Rodney L. Lipham (Janice); stepsons, Earl Lane, Jr. and David Lane; daughter, Renee Lowe (Jimmy); brothers, Herman Hill, Novle Hill and William Guy Hill; sister, Lounette Marshall; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Visitation will be held from 11 am until 12 pm on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will follow at noon. Interment will be at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to
oakridgefuneralcare.com
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Published in Ledger from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2016