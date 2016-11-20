STEVEN WESLEY NEILL

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEVEN WESLEY NEILL.

STEVEN WESLEY
NEILL, 25
Electrician

WINTER HAVEN - Mr. Steven Wesley Neill, age 25, died Thursday, November 17, 2016.
Born in Buffalo, N.Y., on April 30, 1991, Steven was a lifelong resident. He was an electrician.
Steven was preceded in death by his brother Lesley Griswold. He is survived by his mother and stepfather Darlene (Eddie) Griswold; father Thomas Steven Neill; fianceÃ© Ashley Creech; daughters Makayla Neill, Alisha Creech; son Benjamin; brothers Eddie Shane Griswold, Thomas Neill, Daniel Neil and Cody Griswold.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 22, 2016, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Lanier Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com