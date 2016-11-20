STEVEN WESLEY
NEILL, 25
Electrician
WINTER HAVEN - Mr. Steven Wesley Neill, age 25, died Thursday, November 17, 2016.
Born in Buffalo, N.Y., on April 30, 1991, Steven was a lifelong resident. He was an electrician.
Steven was preceded in death by his brother Lesley Griswold. He is survived by his mother and stepfather Darlene (Eddie) Griswold; father Thomas Steven Neill; fianceÃ© Ashley Creech; daughters Makayla Neill, Alisha Creech; son Benjamin; brothers Eddie Shane Griswold, Thomas Neill, Daniel Neil and Cody Griswold.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 22, 2016, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Lanier Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2016