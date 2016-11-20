TIMOTHY JOHN
KIPPENBERGER, 73
WINTER PARK - Timothy John Kippenberger passed away on 11/18/2016 in Winter Park, FL.
Born in Scott City, KS on 10/2/1943 to Dr. & Mrs. R. F. Kippenberger, the fourth of six siblings, he followed his brothers to Florida in 1960 and worked in insurance. A long-time Lakeland resident, he loved the ocean and was an avid Tampa Bay Bucs & Rays fan.
Tim is survived by sister Julia Winter of Pacific Palisades, CA, daughter Polly A. Beck of Winter Park, FL, son Conway D. Kippenberger of Wekiva Springs, FL, and grandchildren Caine Newkirk and Kaylee Kippenberger.
Tim will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland, FL next to his brothers Thomas and Robert. A celebration of Tim's life is planned at a later date.
