WINTER HAVEN - Michael A. Turner, 71, died 11/17/16. Graveside Service 2 PM Wed. 11/23 at Lakeside Memorial Park. Oak Ridge Funeral Care.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2016
