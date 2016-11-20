PAUL A. WEEKS LAKELAND - Paul A. Weeks

Obituary

PAUL A.
WEEKS

LAKELAND - Paul A. Weeks, died 11/17/16. Visitation 4-8 pm, Mon., 11/21, with funeral services, Tues., 11/22, 11 am, Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2016
