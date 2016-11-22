ALICE P.
PLYLER, 92
LAKE ALFRED - Alice P. Plyler, age 92, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2016.
She was born November 13, 1924 in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Kazar Posigian and her beloved mother, Dorothy Solakian Posigian. She resided in Lake Alfred since 1971. She was a homemaker and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Plyler was preceded in death by her husband: James Hal Plyler and brother Harry. She is survived by her sisters: Rose Sties and Susie Lisenbey, and niece: Linda Bowermaster, all of Miami, nephew: Jeff Lisenbey of Atlanta, cousin: Liz Singletary of Solvita and close friend: Sam DeVito, Jr. of Lake Alfred.
Visitation is Tuesday from 10am-noon at Ott-Laughlin, Auburndale with graveside services following at noon at Glen Abbey memorial Gardens, Auburndale, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2016