JUDITH ANNE

REMETA, 67

4/14/1949 - 11/20/2016



AUBURNDALE - Judith Anne Remeta, age 67, passed away on November 20, 2016.

Judith was born on April 14, 1949, in Albany, New York. She moved to Auburndale from Bradenton, Florida in 1979. Judith loved to ride horses and watch the sunset on the beach with her Buddy (dog).

Judith is survived by three daughters: Cindy Coppersmith (Adam), Tonya Allen, and Bobbie Thomas; three sons Richard Mosley (Tina), Robert Mosley and Randall Mosley; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two brothers David Hamilton (Donna) and John Hamilton (Jane).

A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2016 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the Steele's Family Funeral Services' chapel. A funeral service will follow beginning at 11:00 am at the Chapel. Burial will follow at Church of Christ Cemetery, Eagle Lake.



