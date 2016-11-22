VERBON 'BENNY'
EDMONDSON, 60
11/12/1956 - 11/20/2016
LAKELAND - Verbon 'Benny' Edmondson, 60, lost his hard fought battle with cancer.
Benny worked for Wyatt Fitzgibbons Sheet Metal and was a long time resident of Polk County. Benny loved to fish and the great outdoors.
He has chosen to be cremated and there will be a celebration in honor of his life at his home on Saturday, November 26, 2016 from two to six pm; friends and family are invited. In lieu of flowers please plant a tree.
Benny is survived by his partner Monica Hendricks, son Verbon 'Ben' Edmondson III, stepchildren, Adam Gipson, Janeen Farmer, Sara Bolin and Danielle Smead, sister Linda Adams, brother Billy Edmondson, 10 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2016